Kenneth Taylor salary: How much does Ajax star earn per week and annually in Eredivisie?

Everything you need to know about Kenneth Taylor's salary details playing for Ajax

Dutch midfielder Kenneth Taylor has been a loyal Ajax player since his early footballing days. He joined the club’s youth academy in 2010 and spent nine years developing his game before earning promotion to Jong Ajax, where he showcased his talent and soon earned a first-team debut.

It was the 2022-23 season that truly marked Taylor’s breakout campaign with the Amsterdam-based club, as he made over 40 appearances and secured a regular spot in the starting XI. For his impressive performances, Taylor was named Ajax Talent of the Season.

Since then, he has continued to grow as a key player for Ajax, becoming one of the most important figures in the squad. Taylor is currently under contract until 2027, though his salary remains relatively modest compared to other stars in the dressing room.

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology to find out how much he is on in Amsterdam!

*Salaries are gross