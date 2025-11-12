Kenan Yildiz on the move? Juventus fail to convince young star to sign contract extension in transfer boost for Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Damien Comolli, who was appointed CEO of the club this week, and Yildiz’s representatives have failed to find an agreement over a new deal. The player’s camp reportedly wants a pay rise that reflects his growing role at the club, but the Serie A giants are unwilling to match the requested salary. Yildiz is seeking a contract that would bring him closer to the top earners in the squad, closer to the €6 million, but the difference in valuation has led to a complete standstill in negotiations after a recent meeting between both sides.
The Turkish star, who joined Juventus from Bayern Munich on a free transfer in 2022, currently earns €1.7m, a fraction of what many of his teammates make despite becoming one of the team’s brightest talents this season.