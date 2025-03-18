Chelsea FC v Everton FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Keira Walsh is back! Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor confirms Lionesses midfielder will make return from injury in Champions League clash with Man City after missing League Cup final

K. WalshChelsea FC WomenS. BompastorManchester City Women vs Chelsea FC WomenManchester City WomenWomen's Champions LeagueWSL

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor confirmed Keira Walsh will return from injury for their Women's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

  • Walsh missed League Cup final
  • Has not featured since Brighton clash on March 2
  • Set to return for the UWCL tie against City
