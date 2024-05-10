Keep or sell? Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and the transfer decisions Liverpool must make this summer

With big changes happening behind the scenes at Anfield, the future of several high-profile players is now in doubt

The 2023-24 season has been a real rollercoaster ride for Liverpool. It's gone better than they would have expected last August, with the Reds lifting the Carabao Cup and getting back into the Champions League, and yet there's an undeniable sense of anti-climax surrounding a side that was challenging for four trophies at one point.

Jurgen Klopp's decision to step down this summer also came as a massive shock, one that many supporters are still struggling to accept, and it's only added to the sense of uncertainty around Anfield right now, with the future of several senior stars now in doubt.

Liverpool certainly don't need a complete overhaul, as Klopp began the rebuilding process last summer. But it's clear that changes will be made, given Michael Edwards is now in charge of football operations at Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Richard Hughes will be Liverpool's new sporting director, and Arne Slot is ready to take over as manager.

So, which high-profile players should Liverpool keep this summer - and which ones should they sell?...