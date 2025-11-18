Karim Benzema reveals true feelings on Cristiano Ronaldo after frosty reunion with ex-Real Madrid team-mate as Saudi Pro League rivals

Benzema added on joining Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, with their presence helping to grow the game in the Middle East: “Saudi Arabia needs players like Cristiano, or like me, or like others who have come here to give them some of the things we have in Europe. We have to teach the local lads what it takes so they can go to other clubs. It's a country that's opening up. The people are well-mannered in their daily interactions. It's a very good place for me.”
Ex-France international Benzema is now 37 years of age, but has plundered 46 goals for Al-Ittihad through 75 appearances. He said of being in a good place: “Yes, very much so. When I signed, I had just won the Ballon d'Or that season. It wasn't the end of my career; I wanted to keep playing and enjoying football. I feel very good at this club. The fans are great, and the lads are also eager to work hard. These are things I really appreciate on a daily basis.”
On his immediate targets, he added: “Keep scoring goals, keep playing, keep creating plays, keep giving and transmitting that emotion to people. Not just in Saudi Arabia, but to the whole world of football. Every time I step onto the pitch, I want people to see that. I like to always be doing things, even in training.”