Revealed: Karim Benzema could retire at the end of the season at Al-Ittihad as ex-club Real Madrid line up role for Ballon d'Or-winning former striker
Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is reportedly set to retire after the end of the current season with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Karim Benzema enjoying time at Al-Ittihad
- Considering retirement at end of the season
- Real Madrid set to offer ambassadorial role