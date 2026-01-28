Karim Benzema bombshell! Why Real Madrid legend has REFUSED to play for Al-Ittihad - explained

When Benzema left Madrid and joined Al-Ittihad in 2023, the striker said he wanted to "help Saudi football grow" and to try a "new challenge" in the Middle East.
In October 2023, he said: "Well with everything I've made and gained with Real Madrid, I think it was for me the good moment to try a new challenge. For a really long time even before football, I always wanted to come here. Also, it's a Muslim country. Straight away I felt this love for me. On and off the pitch I feel good. This country welcomed me with open arms. I feel the love of the people here so obviously that makes me happy. I really want to help Saudi football grow. It [Al Ittihad] was a project that was just starting to burst from everywhere so from my side I wanted to be part of the story. That's the reason why I came here."
Fast-forward to the present, and all is not well in the Benzema camp.