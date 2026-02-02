Karim Benzema completes shock transfer from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal amid Cristiano Ronaldo protest

The striker turned 38 in December but is still going strong. The former Real Madrid man has scored eight goals in 14 league appearances so far this season and insisted recently he has no intention of hanging up his boots anytime soon. He told AS: "My contract with Ittihad is coming to an end. I can't say yet whether I'll stay or leave. It depends on many factors. I'll turn 38 next month and I see myself playing for another two years. Physically, I feel good, I work hard and I'm putting in strong performances."

Benzema also admitted he had received offers to return to Europe from the Middle East, adding: "It's true that I have proposals from Europe. I need to analyze everything and choose wisely, seeing where I will feel best, while keeping in mind that I feel good here and that I am appreciated. We'll see. They're asking certain things of me, and I provide certain things in return. Everything is 50-50, but some points are still up for discussion. I'm not going to stop playing football or stop fighting in the next six months."