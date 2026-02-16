'I have a clear goal' - Karim Adeyemi aiming for 'the top' as transfer rumours swirl amid frozen Borussia Dortmund contract negotiations

The 24-year-old Germany international, whose current deal with Die Schwarzgelben runs until June 2027, has found himself at the centre of intense gossip following reports of a breakdown in communication over a possible contract extension. The former Red Bull Salzburg man has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga, with suggestions that the club might look to cash in on one of their most valuable assets.
Reports indicate that Dortmund are now seriously considering selling him during the upcoming summer transfer window. Such a move could reportedly command a fee in the region of €60m, providing Dortmund with significant capital to reinvest in the squad while offloading his substantial wages from the books.