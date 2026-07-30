Karim Adeyemi 'not afraid' of Lamine Yamal as new Barcelona signing aims to fight for spot in Hansi Flick's attack

Adeyemi has declared that he is ready to fight for his place in Flick's starting lineup, insisting he feels no fear about competing with Yamal. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo during Barca's pre-season training camp at Saint George's Park, the German forward opened up about settling into his new surroundings.
Adeyemi completed his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to bolster the Catalan giants' attacking options ahead of the new campaign. Rather than being intimidated by the competition in Barcelona's frontline, the 24-year-old expressed total confidence in his own abilities.