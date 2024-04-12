How Kai Havertz has made critics eat their words with Arsenal turnaround as ex-Gunners star credits Mikel Arteta with improving 'very sensitive' player's fortunes
Over recent weeks, Kai Havertz has changed his fortunes at Arsenal and former Gunners star Emmanuel Petit credits Mikel Arteta for the turnaround.
- Petit says Havertz has answered back to critics
- Praised Arteta for his man management
- Attacker finding good run of form for Arsenal