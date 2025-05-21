Juventus' Weston McKennie and Tim Weah, Porto's Stephen Eustaquio among CONCACAF players to watch at Club World Cup

North America will be well-represented at this summer's tournament

The Club World Cup is coming to the United States and, as a result, it will have a distinctly CONCACAF flavor. Set to take place all over the country, some of the world's biggest teams will duke it out in this new-look tournament, one that is expected to drive interest across the country.

That CONCACAF flavor doesn't just apply to the location of the games, though. There will be plenty of the region's players on display, whether they be for the region's clubs or ones making the trip from overseas.

From Juventus mainstays to rising stars in the U.S. and Mexico, there are plenty of CONCACAF players to keep an eye on this summer once the Club World Cup gets going. GOAL takes a look at 10 to watch in this summer's tournament...