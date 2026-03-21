Juventus v Sassuolo: CM’s player ratings: Bremer and Locatelli – what mistakes! Grosso’s miracle, Muric unbeatable

Muric 7.5: Decisive in the closing stages of the match, he came to the rescue on more than one occasion.
Walukiewicz 6.5: He struggled when Yildiz targeted him, but that only happened a handful of times. Otherwise, he was alert and took few risks
Idzes 6.5: He brings weight and solidity to the Neroverdi defence; a good defensive performance, though unlucky on the occasion of the penalty
Muharemovic 6.5: No, his legs didn’t tremble in the face of one of his best friends, Yildiz; nor against his former team, which, who knows, might well become his again in the near future. No, he didn’t dwell on it and did his job, even stopping a few dangerous attacks.
Garcia 5.5: In the build-up to the 1-0 goal, Conceicao made short work of him; it wasn’t the only occasion where he struggled in one-on-one situations against the Portuguese player, quite the contrary. A battle that recurred on several occasions and one in which the Bianconeri’s number 7 often emerged victorious.
Bakola 5.5: All things considered, his performance was actually a positive one, the sort that makes you say the youngster, born in 2007, made the most of the opportunity presented to him. But there is a but. In the build-up to the 1-0 goal, he lost track of Yildiz, who deceived him with a counter-move, and this proved a decisive error in the course of the match.
From 67' Laurientè 6: He brings energy to Sassuolo and helps out at the back
Vranckx 5.5: Lacking mobility and responsiveness; the Juventus players who get past him seem to find it all too easy to get the better of him.
From 80' Iannoni n/a
I. Kone 6: Less involved in the game and, above all, less precise than on other occasions, but he grew into the match as time went on.
Berardi 7: Lively and dangerous, he caused problems for Juventus’ left flank until it collapsed in the move leading to the 1-1, for which he was credited with the assist.
Pinamonti 7: He looked sluggish and made mistakes, before waking up with crystal-clear focus at the start of the second half, beating Bremer and scoring the 1-1 goal.
From 80' Nzola n/a
Volpato 7: Among the best of his team, even if he does occasionally get lost in a puddle. But, overall, he defies expectations and proves to be a wild card in Sassuolo’s attacking play; it was his pass to Berardi that led to the 1-1 equaliser.
From 67' Lipani 6: A good substitute
Manager Grosso 8: With a week’s work turned upside down and a delicate situation to manage, he returned to Turin and gave Juventus a scare. Hats off to him and to the whole Sassuolo team.