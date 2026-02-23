Juventus turn to Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after losing faith in error-prone Michele Di Gregorio
Di Gregorio jeered as fans lose patience
The situation has reached a boiling point in Turin, with reports emerging that Di Gregorio is an issue that coach Luciano Spalletti must address immediately, even considering a change for the upcoming Champions League clash with Galatasaray. The frustration among the fan base was palpable during the recent 2-0 loss to Como, where the goalkeeper was whistled by a crowd that seems to have lost patience. With the defence already ravaged by injuries and rotation, the coaching staff is wary of a goalkeeper who no longer transmits security to his backline, leading to a hunt for a reliable alternative ahead of the summer transfer window.
- Getty Images Sport
Guglielmo Vicario emerges as top priority
Leading the shortlist of potential replacements is Guglielmo Vicario, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Tottenham Hotspur star has spent the last three seasons in the Premier League, establishing himself as one of Europe's most consistent performers. However, the 29-year-old is reportedly open to a return to Serie A, particularly as Spurs have struggled for silverware despite their Europa League triumph. Juve had previously flirted with the idea of signing Mike Maignan on a free transfer, but the Frenchman's contract renewal at AC Milan has closed that door, leaving Vicario as the primary target for a club desperate to restore its prestige between the sticks.
Financially, the deal appears viable within the current Juventus wage structure. Vicario currently earns approximately €4.5 million per season in London, a figure that fits comfortably into the Bianconeri's budget. Tottenham are expected to hold out for a fee between €25m and €30m, a reasonable valuation given his contract expires in 2028. However, Juve are not alone in their pursuit. Derby d'Italia rivals Inter are also monitoring the situation closely, as they prepare for life after Yann Sommer, setting the stage for a summer-long tug-of-war for the Italian international's signature.
The Atalanta alternative and Italian identity
Should a move for Vicario fail to materialise, Juventus have lined up Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi as a high-quality alternative. The 25-year-old has been arguably the standout goalkeeper in the division this term, but he would come with a steeper price tag. The Turin side are likely to demand between €30m and €40m for their prized asset. Investing in Carnesecchi would represent a long-term solution for the Old Lady, potentially securing the position for a decade, though such a significant spend would likely depend on the club securing the lucrative revenues associated with Champions League qualification.
This pursuit of Italian talent is part of a broader strategy at the Continassa to re-establish an "Azzurri" core within the squad. Currently, only Andrea Cambiaso and Manuel Locatelli are regular Italian starters alongside Di Gregorio. By targeting either Vicario or Carnesecchi, Juventus hope to strengthen the national identity of the locker room. The club's management believes that having an Italian backbone is essential for navigating the pressures of Serie A, especially as the team enters a transition period under Spalletti's guidance following recent disappointments on the pitch.
- Getty Images Sport
Total revolution in the department this summer
The changes are unlikely to stop at the starting goalkeeper. Juventus are bracing for a total revolution in the department this summer. Mattia Perin, whose contract runs until 2027, has expressed a desire to find a club where he can be the primary starter, while veteran third-choice Carlo Pinsoglio may opt for retirement at the age of 36. This vacuum has led the scouting department to monitor several mid-tier Serie A options to fill the backup roles, including Ivan Provedel of Lazio, Verona's Lorenzo Montipò, and Lecce's Wladimiro Falcone.
Other names being discussed include Bologna’s Federico Ravaglia and Emil Audero, whose status as a former Juventus youth product would provide a significant advantage for UEFA squad list registration. There is also interest in Bournemouth’s Christos Mandas, who was already evaluated during the January window. As the season nears its conclusion, the "goalkeeper dossier" remains wide open at Juventus. Whether it is Vicario or another candidate, one thing is certain: the era of Di Gregorio as the undisputed number one is under serious threat as the club looks to rebuild its defensive wall.