Juventus team bus pelted with rocks before Napoli clash

Spalletti managed Napoli for two seasons from 2021 to 2023 and in his final season, the Italian coach guided the club to their first Serie A title in over three decades in the 2022-23 campaign. Right after guiding the club to a title win in the summer of 2023, the 66-year-old parted ways with the club.
After leaving Napoli, Spalletti managed the Italian national team for two years before returning to club this summer as he replaced Igor Tudor in October after Juventus's nightmare start to the 2025-26 campaign. The experienced coach returned to his old home for the first time in more than two years time on Sunday as the Bianconeri locked horns against the reigning Italian champions in a crucial Serie A clash.