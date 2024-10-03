Juventus consider Sergio Ramos! Turin giants eyeing Real Madrid legend after losing Gleison Bremer to ACL injury

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeJuventus consider Sergio Ramos! Turin giants eyeing Real Madrid legend after losing Gleison Bremer to ACL injuryS. RamosJuventusTransfersSerie AReal MadridLaLigaG. BremerJuventus are reportedly considering signing Sergio Ramos as the Turin giants eye Real Madrid legend after losing Gleison Bremer to an ACL injury.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRamos remains a free agent after Sevilla exitBremer injury opens up an opportunity for the defenderCould play in Serie A if the move goes throughFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below