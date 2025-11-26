Juventus lack 'courage' and have 'attitude issues' as coach Luciano Spalletti highlights problems despite Champions League win against Bodo/Glimt

Spalletti was vocal after the game, and furious too, as he claimed his team lacked the zeal and courage needed to win an encounter. He said: "It would have been a shame to let it go in the second half. We struggled in every sense of the word, because the team doesn't take responsibility, lacks courage, and takes a bit of heat from what's being said. It'll be hard on them; here too, there were attitude issues that hung in the balance. We need to grow and make a mental step. We need to find solutions, because the team has a bit of horsepower in its engine."

The 66-year-old was also annoyed by his team not taking their chances in the first half. "It was crucial to have the appearance of a team that plays openly, even if it struggles at times. They have great speed in tight spaces on this pitch, but in the first half we did our part, failing to capitalise on certain situations. It's an important victory, which the players deserved. We dedicate it to ourselves and to those who came all the way here to see us."

