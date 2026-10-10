Juventus & Inter Milan told Cagliari starlet Alessandro Romano is going nowhere in January

The Rossoblu are fully aware that their prized asset is dominating the headlines following his recent exploits for the Azzurri. Romano, who only recently completed a move to Sardinia from Roma on an initial loan with an obligation to buy, has seen his stock skyrocket after earning three caps for Italy, including a high-profile debut against Belgium during the latest international break. Despite the growing noise from Turin and Milan, Cagliari director Pietro Accardi has made it clear that a mid-season exit is not on the cards.

Accardi emphasized that the club owes a duty to its supporters to keep the squad strong and competitive for the rest of the campaign. "We know very well he is starting to attract a lot of interest, as you would expect for a player born in 2006 with his qualities and considerable room for improvement. Representing these people also means not feeling like a temporary move. None of us are thinking of losing such a valuable player in January. We're the seventh-largest team in Italy in terms of fan base, so we all know our responsibility to our people," Accardi told Tuttosport.