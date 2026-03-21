Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
CM grafica Zhegrova Juventus 2025 26 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus face a problem with Zhegrova: his availability for the Sassuolo match is in doubt

The Kosovar player is suffering from muscle fatigue and will be monitored right up until the last minute before tonight’s match

Juventus are facing a last-minute setback ahead of their league clash with Sassuolo. Edon Zhegrova remains a major doubt after picking up a niggle in the last few hours.


As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Kosovar winger is said to have suffered muscle fatigue, which seriously jeopardises his availability for the match.


His condition is under close observation by the Bianconeri medical staff. Following the intense training workload of recent days, the player has shown signs of fatigue that call for great caution.


  • The medical staff have advised caution to avoid the risk of further injury, which could result in a longer spell on the sidelines than anticipated. Luciano Spalletti is monitoring the situation closely. The aim is to determine whether Zhegrova will at least be able to take his place on the bench, but uncertainty remains at this stage.


    The final decision will be made shortly before the match, when the squad list is officially announced.




    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS