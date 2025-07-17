Juventus enter Marcus Rashford race! Serie A giants offer alternative to wantaway Man Utd forward as Old Trafford exit looms
Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United exit appears increasingly likely, with Juventus now reportedly joining the pursuit of the out-of-favour forward. While Barcelona remain his preferred destination, the Serie A giants have made initial contact as they look to rival other suitors and assess a deal for the 27-year-old amid uncertainty over his Old Trafford future.
- Juventus enquire about Rashford amid Barcelona interest
- Rashford training alone as United push for summer exit
- Rashford wants Champions League football