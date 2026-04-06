According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have made the first concrete move for Silva, contacting his agent, Jorge Mendes. The Serie A heavyweights are reportedly preparing to offer the playmaker a three-year deal, which includes an option for a fourth season, worth between €7 million and €8m annually. With his City contract set to expire on June 30, the Bianconeri believe they can provide the high-level challenge he demands. By opening negotiations early, the club have stolen a march on rival suitors to secure the coveted signature.
Juventus jump ahead of Barcelona and Benfica in race to sign Bernardo Silva as Serie A giants open talks with departing Man City star
Juventus open formal talks
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Fierce competition for signature
Although the Turin side have established an early advantage, the race for the free agent is far from concluded. Barcelona have tracked him for several seasons, and he tellingly extended his contract in August 2023 to keep his Spanish avenues open. Additionally, Benfica have always dreamt of bringing their academy graduate home, while Paris Saint-Germain remain lurking in the background. Highly lucrative approaches from Saudi Arabian sides and Major League Soccer teams - potentially linking up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami - are also viable paths. However, Juventus remain confident in their European pedigree.
Replacing an irreplaceable maestro
Finding a successor for a talent who has amassed 450 appearances and six domestic league titles over nine years presents an impossible task. Following a 4-0 FA Cup victory over Liverpool, assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed the imminent departure of the captain, stating: "Every good story comes to an end. I hope he enjoys the last six weeks, that he has a beautiful ending because he deserves it. And he deserves all the possible attention."
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What comes next
Before embarking on a new adventure, the playmaker remains entirely focused on finishing his English chapter on a high. He is determined to help his current employers complete a challenging comeback against Arsenal to win a seventh Premier League title, though they are currently nine points behind. Furthermore, lifting another FA Cup trophy remains a priority before his emotional farewell after they overcame Liverpool in the quarter-final to set up a clash with Southampton in the last four.