Juve on Rüdiger: "Treatment is over, I'm 100%. I play a physical game, but I'm not a risk." Talks underway for a free transfer, Real's move

Since Antonio Rüdiger returned from his latest knee injury, Real Madrid have recorded eight wins and just one defeat in nine matches, including a stunning elimination of Manchester City over the two-legged Champions League round of 16 tie, effectively neutralising – or almost neutralising – an attacking force of the calibre of Erling Haaland.





Often criticised beyond reason for his approach to the role, the German centre-back has recently found himself at the centre of debate not only for his aggressive style on the pitch, but also and above all for the issue surrounding his future and his contract,which expires on 30 June 2026, making him a potential free agent.





Juventus are attempting to capitalise on this contractual void, with Rüdiger confirming in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that he is finally back to 100% fitness.