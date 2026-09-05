'I just feel at home' - Curtis Jones opens up on his stunning start at Inter following Liverpool exit

Jones came on as a half-time substitute on Saturday and helped Inter overcome a two-goal deficit to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory against Napoli at the San Siro. Jones is thoroughly enjoying his transition to Italian football after departing Liverpool in the summer. He explained how quickly he has settled into the dressing room alongside players like John Stones.

"I just feel at home with the lads. Since the first day, they've been unbelievable and so I can just be myself. Of course I've got a point to prove but I know that if I'm just myself, the lads will like me, the staff and the fans as well," Jones said.