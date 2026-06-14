'Football's being held hostage' - Jurgen Klopp infuriated by World Cup hydration breaks as he joins USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino in going public with complaints

Players are currently granted a three-minute break 22 minutes into each half to take on fluids due to the intense summer heat across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. However, Klopp is unconvinced by the reasoning provided by the governing body.

Speaking on German broadcaster ZDF, Klopp did not hold back in his assessment of the current state of the tournament. The legendary coach said: "Football is being held hostage by executives ensconced in air-conditioned offices. When I saw the players just standing there during a heat break while TV timeouts dictated the rhythm of the match, I couldn’t help asking myself: who does the World Cup really serve? The fans? The players? Or the advertisers?"