Jurgen Klopp's successor decided as Red Bull pick former Bundesliga coach as new global football chief

Red Bull have officially named former Leverkusen manager Schmidt as their new Global Head of Soccer. The 59-year-old coach will officially take up his new post on October 1 after signing a long-term contract with the organisation.
The appointment comes just one week after Klopp departed the role to become the new Germany national team head coach, replacing Nagelsmann following the World Cup. Schmidt will partner alongside Florian Scholz, Head of Global Soccer Commercial, to drive the sporting and commercial future of Red Bull's global football portfolio.