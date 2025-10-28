Jurgen Klopp holds secret meeting as ex-Liverpool coach aims to lure key figure away from Bundesliga club

Klopp has reportedly taken personal charge of RB Salzburg’s search for a new sporting director following Schroder’s move to Borussia Monchengladbach. According to Bild, Red Bull's Global Head of Soccer recently held a secret meeting with Hoffenheim sporting director Schicker. The 39-year-old Austrian has emerged as the frontrunner for the Salzburg role after impressing with his work at both Sturm Graz and Hoffenheim.
Schicker has been on Salzburg’s radar for several months, with report suggesting that discussions have already been ongoing well before Schroder’s departure was finalised. Hoffenheim are said to have been informed about the talks, while the subject has reportedly become “a controversial topic” even inside the dressing room. The situation highlights Klopp’s growing influence across Red Bull’s football operations, as he looks to appoint trusted football executives capable of maintaining the group’s competitive structure across Europe.