Jurgen Klopp told he has 'a lot to explain' following Liverpool's disastrous Europa League defeat to Atalanta as Steve McManaman warns 'wheels have come off' Reds' season
Steve McManaman tore into Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's 3-0 defeat to Atalanta and insisted that the German manager has a "lot to explain."
- Liverpool outplayed by Atalanta at Anfield
- McManaman slammed Klopp after the defeat
- The Reds have a three-goal deficit to overturn at Atalanta