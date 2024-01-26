'The last thing they need is advice from the old man!' - Jurgen Klopp insists he will have no say in Liverpool's next manager after announcing exit

'The last thing they need is advice from the old man!' - Jurgen Klopp insists he will have no say in Liverpool's next manager after announcing exitAditya GokhaleGettyJuergen KloppLiverpoolPremier LeagueJurgen Klopp has insisted he will have no say in who Liverpool's next manager will be after announcing his exit.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKlopp set to leave LiverpoolWill leave club after nine yearsInsists that he won't have a say in replacement