Jurgen Klopp hails 'casting' success as Germany boss opens door to everyone after 44-man experiment after Greece draw

Klopp has hailed his enormous 44-player Germany squad experiment as a resounding success. The national team manager offered his assessment after a 0-0 draw in Greece wrapped up the international break.

Over the course of the latest window, Germany played four Nations League matches using two completely different squads. Klopp deliberately rotated his options to test as many players as possible on the international stage.

Despite the unconventional approach, the manager was left convinced by the performances of his massive group. He claims that the extensive casting process has now provided Germany with a wealth of fresh alternatives for their upcoming tasks.