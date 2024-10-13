Manchester United v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Jurgen Klopp called out by his former player for 'crap' move to Red Bull that he hoped was 'fake news'

J. KloppBorussia DortmundRB LeipzigSalzburgLiverpool

Former Borussia Dortmund winger Kevin Grosskreutz has hit out at Jurgen Klopp for his move to head up Red Bull's football operations.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Grosskreutz called out Klopp's decision
  • Will join Red Bull at start of 2025
  • Dortmund and Liverpool fans slammed their former coach
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below