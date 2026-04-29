Jurgen Klopp insists Florian Wirtz has 'shown how good he can be in difficult season' as he backs Liverpool star for 'fantastic' World Cup with Germany
Navigating a testing debut season at Anfield
Wirtz has experienced a mixed first year in the Premier League. While some pundits have been quick to criticise the 22-year-old, he has provided undeniable flashes of brilliance that suggest he is adapting to the demands of English football. The German international enjoyed a particularly encouraging spell between December and January, netting five goals and providing three assists in 15 games.
For Germany, Wirtz has become an indispensable figure in Julian Nagelsmann’s tactical setup. He has started every match for the national team over the last year, including a dominant performance against Switzerland where he registered two goals and two assists.
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Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool's new talisman
Wirtz joined Liverpool in June 2025 for a then-club record fee and has already established himself as a key figure on Merseyside. Klopp believes the young star has handled the transition perfectly and is ready to take the World Cup by storm.
Speaking to BBC Sport about who could emerge as the best player at this summer's World Cup, Klopp said: "I hope Flo Wirtz will have a fantastic, fantastic World Cup. I think he has everything you need to be a standout player. I don't want to put any pressure on the boy. I really think he showed already how good he can be in a difficult season."
Special reunion for Anfield legends
The 2026 World Cup in North America will see a host of Klopp's former pupils going head-to-head. One particular fixture that has caught the former manager's eye is a potential clash between two of his longest-serving lieutenants, Scotland's Andy Robertson and Brazil's Alisson Becker.
"I hope my players will have a great World Cup," Klopp added. "I hope that Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker can enjoy that when they meet each other. Can you imagine that you play together for such a long time and Scotland qualifies first time, I don't know, since when, for the World Cup, and you meet each other, your friends, your mutual friends, and you meet each other in a game like that? I mean, that must be one of the happiest moments in your life."
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Wishing success for his old pupils
Klopp also took the time to mention several other members of his title-winning Liverpool sides. From Virgil van Dijk leading the Netherlands to Mohamed Salah’s continued brilliance with Egypt, the Red Bull head of global football is hoping to see many of his former charges shine at the World Cup.
"I wish Virgil will have a great tournament. I really wish for Mo that he will have a great tournament. I honestly wish that Sadio [Mane] will have a great tournament," Klopp continued. "Macca [Alexis Mac Allister], if he won, if they win it again. It was so nice to see him with a medal around his neck and when he came back to Brighton."