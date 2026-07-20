Jurgen Klopp confirms imminent arrival as new Germany boss after reaching 'generous' exit agreement with Red Bull group

The news has been met with widespread approval from within the German football community, including former stars who flourished under Klopp's guidance. Mario Gotze, the hero of Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph, believes his former Dortmund boss is the perfect man to revive the national side's fortunes.

"What he understands, and what most coaches may not, is how to manage people," Gotze said in an interview with The Athletic. "Managing players, managing expectations, putting people together as a whole, he understood that in the perfect way.

"He can be very sharp about what he wants and demands. That’s why he was so successful. I read an interview when he was at Liverpool: He said he has to put people who like each other together so they can perform at 120 per cent instead of 100 per cent. That is what he did."



