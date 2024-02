Jurgen Klinsmann sacked by South Korea after Heung-min Son ping-pong controversy as KFA president delivers brutal parting shot to ex-USMNT boss Juergen KlinsmannSouth KoreaAsian CupUSA

Ex-USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann has been sacked from his post as South Korea coach, with the KFA president firing a parting shot at the German.