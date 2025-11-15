Germany 'can't handle being attacked!' - Julian Nagelsmann refuses to shout at his players as coach reveals half-time team talk after shaky display against Luxembourg

Four-time world champions Germany survived an unsettling evening on Friday as Nick Woltemade's brace proved decisive in a match that will raise far more questions than it answers for Nagelsmann. A 2-0 win over minnows Luxembourg was ultimately enough to keep the Germans on track in their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup, but the performance itself was scattered, lethargic and lacked cohesion, particularly in the first half.
With the three points, Germany head into the final group game as favourites to book their tickets to North America next year. They are currently tied on 12 points with Slovakia, which means that Nagelsmann's side will directly qualify for the flagship competition with a win or a draw.