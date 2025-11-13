Julian Nagelsmann called out for Leroy Sane treatment as ex-Bayern Munich director and former coach stand up for 'very sensitive' winger

One of the surprises in the Germany squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia was the return of Sane. Having signed for reigning Super Lig champions Galatasaray after leaving Bayern Munich as a free agent over the summer, the call-up marked his first inclusion in the national team squad since the Nations League Finals in June. However, Nagelsmann publicly warned the 29-year-old that he won't get many opportunities if he fails to grab them.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Nagelsmann said: "If we had six or seven players to choose from in that position, then it would be significantly more difficult for him. He knows that there aren't an unlimited number of opportunities to prove himself at the national team level. I told him that openly."
However, the 38-year-old manager recognised and acknowledged an improvement in Sane's performances over the past few months. "Profile-wise, he has everything we need in that position. That's why he has this opportunity now," he said.
"His scoring rate and performances have improved significantly compared to the beginning, both in the Super Lig and in the Champions League. But he still has steps to take to improve even further – both here and at the club."