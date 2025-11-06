Getty Images
Leroy Sane back in Germany squad after overcoming Julian Nagelsmann fears while Koln's rising star Said El Mala gets the nod over Bayern Munich wonderkid
Sane returns after Nagelsmann warning
Nagelsmann has named his 25-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia, with several notable selections reflecting both immediate competitive needs and long-term national team planning.
The high-profile return is Gala winger Sane, who has been recalled for the first time since his summer transfer from Bayern to Galatasaray. Sane, who has contributed three goals and three assists in 14 matches for Galatasaray, last played for the national team in June and Nagelsmann warned he would need to excel after trading the Bundesliga for the Super Lig, declaring it a "worse league".
After confirming the 29-year-old's return on Thursday, Nagelsmann explained his decision at a press conference, saying: “I’ve been in constant and very good communication with Leroy Sane; he earned his nomination with strong performances in the Champions League and the Super Lig.”
El Mala gets the nod amid Koln rise
The most eye-catching decision from Nagelsmann is the inclusion of 19-year-old Koln star El Mala. The winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise since Koln’s promotion, scoring four goals in nine Bundesliga games, many of them decisive impacts from the bench. Despite having only two league starts, Nagelsmann believes El Mala’s dynamism and unpredictability can add a new dimension to Germany’s attacking options.
"Said El Mala should show his true colors with us, bringing all his carefree and lighthearted style," the coach said. "We’re keeping an eye on the talents from our U21 team and, in consultation with [U21s coach] Toni Di Salvo, want to give them the opportunity to showcase their skills with the senior national team from time to time."
In contrast, several players miss out, including Robert Andrich, Robin Koch, Angelo Stiller and Maximilian Beier, while multiple established first-teamers, including Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Antonio Rudiger, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug, remain unavailable due to injury.
Injuries, selection battles and competition for spots ahead of 2026
Nagelsmann continues to manage a delicate balance between high-stakes results and squad development. The absences of Musiala, Havertz, Fullkrug and Rudiger have forced tactical reevaluation in every department, creativity, goalscoring, and defensive leadership.
Meanwhile, even players showing progress at club level have been held back from selection, most notably Bayern's sensation Lennart Karl, who has been widely praised for his maturity and composure since breaking into the first team this season. The 17-year-old wonderkid has featured regularly under Kompany in Bayern’s revamped midfield setup, demonstrating a strong passing range, tactical awareness, and the willingness to play through pressure. His development has been seen as one of the bright spots in Bayern’s early season, where he also scored stunners at the highest-level.
One subplot also emerging is competition for attacking roles, with Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade expected to shoulder responsibility across the front line. Jonathan Burkardt, in strong domestic form, has another opportunity to secure a longer-term place.
Germany still fighting for World Cup spot
Germany currently lead Group A level on points with Slovakia, meaning these final fixtures will likely determine who qualifies directly for the 2026 World Cup.
Nagelsmann's team travel to Luxembourg on November 14, before facing Slovakia in Leipzig on November 17 in what is likely the deciding fixture for the group. Two wins guarantee automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup, while finishing second would send them into the playoff route, though Germany are already guaranteed a playoff spot through the Nations League.
For Sane, these games represent the chance to re-establish himself as a crucial starter ahead of the Euros-to-World Cup cycle transition. For El Mala, they represent something simpler, a platform to prove he belongs, and Nagelsmann has made his intentions clear that the door is open, but every position must be earned.
