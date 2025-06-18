Jude Bellingham has a midfielder's 'soul' but Xabi Alonso is counting on his 'great quality' in front of goal as new Real Madrid coach gives verdict on England star
New Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is crystal clear on how he intends to use the attacking tendencies of Jude Bellingham in his setup.
- Alonso talks about Bellingham's role
- Manager wants him to be found in the 'right places'
- Emphasized on his knack for scoring goals