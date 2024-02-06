Jude Bellingham to get the Michael Jordan treatment! adidas set to replicate Nike's 'Jumpman' with logo of Real Madrid star's trademark celebration

Jude Bellingham to get the Michael Jordan treatment! adidas set to replicate Nike's 'Jumpman' with logo of Real Madrid star's trademark celebrationThomas HindleGetty ImagesJude BellinghamReal MadridLaLigaadidas are reportedly set to make a signature boot for Jude Bellingham, with the midfielder's trademark celebration a template for the logo.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBellingham to get boots with own brandingAlready has a relationship with adidasStarred in advert for new Predator boot