Jude Bellingham allegedly calls Mason Greenwood 'rapist' after clashing with Man Utd loanee during Real Madrid win as Getafe launch complaint to La LigaChris BurtonGettyJude BellinghamMason GreenwoodReal MadridLaLigaGetafe vs Real MadridGetafeReal Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been reported to La Liga by Getafe for allegedly aiming a slur at Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLos Blancos in action against local rivalsEngland internationals on showLa Liga looking into incident