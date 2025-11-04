Jude Bellingham eclipses Lionel Messi & Real Madrid co-star Kylian Mbappe to make Champions League history in Liverpool clash

Bellingham decided Real Madrid's Champions League fixture against Juventus as he netted the winner and Xabi Alonso waxed lyrical about the midfielder.

"I'm very happy for Jude. After his injury, he needed a good game," Alonso said. "Aside from the goal, he played very well, in intermediate positions. We found him very well in the second half. I'm very happy for him. He played a very complete game. There was no space. Finding him between the lines was difficult... And he scored. I'm very happy for him; he enjoyed himself and was competitive. He's a midfielder, with the quality to build and the determination to finish. He's the kind of player who covers a lot of ground. He has many different qualities. That's why he's so complete, one of the most complete in the world."

Speaking on Cadena SER's El Larguero program, former Madrid player Pedja Mijatovic echoed Alonso and said, "I think he's the best player Real Madrid has, along with Mbappe. The player who gives us the most confidence."