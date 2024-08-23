RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Jude Bellingham suffers injury blow with Real Madrid star set to miss first England games under interim Three Lions boss Lee Carsley

Real MadridJ. BellinghamLaLigaEnglandUEFA Nations League B

Real Madrid and England have been dealt a devastating blow as Jude Bellingham has been ruled out through injury.

  • Bellingham diagnosed with muscle injury
  • Midfielder ruled out for around a month
  • Will miss England's matches in September
