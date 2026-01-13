Real Madrid have taken the decision to axe Alonso midway through the season and replace him with Alvaro Arbeloa. Alonso won 24 of his 34 games in charge of Los Blancos but his departure has come as little surprise. There has been speculation about problems in the dressing room and Alonso's side have been booed throughout the season by supporters. Alonso also had an argement with star striker Kylian Mbappe over tactics ahead of Sunday's defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup and also clashed with president Florentino Perez shortly before his time at the club was cut short, per BBC Sport.
Getty Images Sport
'What a load of sh*t!' - Jude Bellingham furiously takes aim at 'clown' journalists' amid reports of bust-up with sacked Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso
Real Madrid axe Alonso
Bellingham blasts 'sh*t reports
Bellingham has rejected speculation he did not support Alonso as Real Madrid manager on his own app. He said: "Until now l've let far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time. But honestly... What a load of sh*t. Truly feel sorry for the people that hang onto the every word of these clowns and their 'sources'. Do not believe everything you read, every now and then these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy."
