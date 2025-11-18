Jude Bellingham's newest fan! James Maddison dresses son up in close friend's Real Madrid kit with 'wise choice' message

The shirt Maddison’s son proudly wears is Real Madrid’s 2025-26 third strip. It arrives in a luxurious shade of blue, decorated with clean white accents that mirror the freshly installed seating at the renovated Bernabeu. The fabric itself carries subtle contours that mimic the stadium’s interior, a quiet tribute woven directly into the garment. Inside the collar rests a sentence etched into Madrid folklore: "90 minuti en el Bernabeu son molto longo." Those words, spoken by club legend Juanito to an Inter defender during the 1984–85 UEFA Cup semi-final, serve as a warning to opponents: "90 minutes in the Bernabeu feels like a lifetime."
The colour calls back to the 2013–14 season, the year Real Madrid clinched La Decima, their historic 10th European crown. It is a kit steeped in heritage, and now, thanks to Maddison’s son Leo, it has already found one of its most enthusiastic ambassadors.
Maddison added a mischievous caption to the images: "Wise choice, son." While Bellingham reposted the story in his account and wrote: "Leooo😍💙".
@madders Instagram