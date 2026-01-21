'I know the truth' - Jude Bellingham explains new drinking celebration in dig at critics after scoring in Real Madrid's six-goal Champions League romp against Monaco

It's been a tumultuous couple of weeks for Real Madrid since Xabi Alonso left the club. Los Blancos were eliminated from the Copa del Rey in Alvaro Arbeloa's first game in charge, while the players were the subject of boos from the home crowd during a straightforward 2-0 victory over Levante at the weekend.
However, there were few jeers on Tuesday as the Spanish giants made light work of Monaco. Kylian Mbappe's first-half brace put them in a dominant position before Franco Mastantuono and Vinicius Junior struck either side of a Thilo Kehrer own goal. The visitors did pull one back through Jordan Teze, but Bellingham's 80th-minute effort put the finishing touches on a 6-1 thrashing.