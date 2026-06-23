Jude Bellingham takes England record from Wayne Rooney - with Real Madrid superstar hitting notable Three Lions milestone at 2026 World Cup
Setting a new standard for England
Bellingham has comfortably surpassed Rooney to become the youngest player to reach the 50-cap milestone for England. The Real Madrid star achieved this remarkable feat at the age of 22 years and 359 days, beating the former Manchester United striker who reached his half-century at 23 years and 159 days.
Bellingham celebrated the occasion when lining up against Ghana in Boston. His previous outing saw him find the target in a 4-2 win over Croatia following a driving burst into the box. With that strike, Bellingham reached seven goals for the national team. Having made his senior debut in 2020, he is already a veteran of four international tournaments, demonstrating an unmatched level of consistency.
Stepping up in the crunch moments
Breaking records is impressive, but Bellingham has consistently proven that he brings tangible substance to these historic milestones at both club and international levels. Across 140 games for Real Madrid, he has scored 46 goals, showcasing a remarkable offensive output. Speaking ahead of the tournament, Jordan Henderson described his teammate as having an "X-factor" and being "a big-game player" for the country. This reputation has only grown following his decisive actions on the pitch, including a fine solo goal against Croatia. Bellingham relishes being the main man, famously screaming "Who else?" after a crucial overhead kick against Slovakia at the 2024 European Championship. He continues to thrive under immense pressure.
Chasing the all-time appearance records
As Bellingham continues to command the midfield, discussions are naturally shifting towards how far he can go in the history books. Bukayo Saka recently joined him as one of only five players to hit 50 appearances before turning 25, but Bellingham remains on a unique trajectory. He is currently the youngest European to feature at four major men's tournaments, beating Jamal Musiala to the punch. If Bellingham maintains an average of nine caps a year over the next decade, he is statistically on track to surpass Peter Shilton, who holds the absolute record with 125 caps. While personal milestones are celebrated, he remains completely focused on securing silverware over individual statistical achievements.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for England?
England currently stand on the brink of reaching the knockout stages. The Three Lions are desperately seeking to guarantee the top spot in their group. If England are to finally end 60 years of hurt this summer, they will undoubtedly need their talisman operating at the absolute peak of his powers.