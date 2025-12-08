'If you lose, that's it!' - Josko Gvardiol fires title race warning at Arsenal after Man City close gap and has message for England as World Cup showdown with Croatia looms

City have managed to reel in Arsenal twice in the last three Premier League seasons. In 2022-23 Arsenal spent 248 days at the top of the table and were eight points clear of City at the start of April, albeit having played one game more. While the Gunners began to wobble in April with draws at Liverpool and West Ham after throwing away leads, City came into their own and thrashed Mikel Arteta's side 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium, going on to finish five points clear.
The 2023-24 season was more closely fought but City again outlasted Arsenal, winning the title on the final day of the season by two points. Gvardiol, who scored in the win over Sunderland, revealed that City saw that Villa had snatched their last-gasp win just before going out to warm up.
The defender was involved in that title win and he reiterated how much pressure will be on both teams at the business end of the season. The Gunners are top on 33 points, City are second on 31 while Villa are just behind in third on 30 points after winning their last five Premier League games.