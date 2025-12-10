'I wouldn't have managed it!' - Joshua Kimmich & Co in awe of Alphonso Davies' 'exemplary' energy as Bayern Munich star ends 261-day ACL nightmare with Champions League cameo

The 3-1 victory over the Portuguese champions will be remembered for Lennart Karl's record-breaking goal, but for the squad and the supporters, one of the night's biggest cheers was reserved for the 88th minute. Standing on the touchline, ready to replace Serge Gnabry, was Alphonso Davies - a sight many feared might not happen until 2026 given the severity of his knee injury.
The 25-year-old had not featured for the Bavarians since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament while on international duty with Canada in March 2025, and his senior team-mates were quick to highlight the extraordinary attitude the full-back maintained during his darkest days.