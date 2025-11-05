Jose Mourinho could take Wolves job after 'not having the best of starts at Benfica' with Special One tipped to save Molineux side from relegation

Mourinho announced himself as 'The Special One' more than 20 years ago after leading FC Porto to Champions League glory and taking up the managerial role at Chelsea. After two spells at Stamford Bridge, he has also managed at Manchester United and Tottenham, with varying success. Although he has spent many years coaching in England, in addition to being in the dugout at Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Roma, Fenerbahce, and more, the Benfica boss still wants more.
In October 2024, he said: "The best thing I have to do is when I leave Fener is that I go to a club that doesn’t play in UEFA competition. So a club at the bottom in England who needs a coach in two years, I’m ready to go. I don’t want to speak anymore about it. I want to speak about the game."
Now, Petit can see him picking up the reins at manager-less Wolves, who sit bottom of the Premier League.