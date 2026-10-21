'The badge is untouchable!' - Jose Mourinho sends STERN warning to Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid

Mourinho faced the media at Real Madrid City as he prepared his squad for their upcoming Champions League fixture. The Portuguese manager was speaking ahead of a crucial European duel against German side RB Leipzig.

Los Blancos are looking to stamp their authority on the competition, and Mourinho is keen to ensure his players maintain their focus. The manager used the press conference to set a clear standard for his entire squad.

The veteran coach made it explicitly clear that reputation alone will not guarantee playing time under his management. He emphasised the importance of the club above any individual player.