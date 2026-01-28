Jose Mourinho responds to question on Barcelona Negreira case ahead of Real Madrid reunion

The pre-match press conference in the Portuguese capital offered visiting Spanish journalists a rare opportunity to quiz their former adversary on current affairs in La Liga. Inevitably, the conversation turned to the ongoing "Negreira case," the scandal involving payments made by Barcelona to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees in Spain. Given that some of these payments allegedly occurred during Mourinho's tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, reporters were keen to gauge the 63-year-old's reaction.
However, the "Special One" was quick to shut down the line of questioning. refusing to add fuel to the fire. He made it clear that his focus remains entirely on his current duties with Benfica rather than historical controversies involving his old rivals.
"It’s something that doesn’t interest me. Honestly, it doesn’t interest me," the Benfica boss stated firmly. "I live my career in the present, not in the past. What happened has happened, and that’s it."